Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 19.72%.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 0.50. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.