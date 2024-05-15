Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 7,500 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 7,500 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,608.14).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,553 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £12,804.06 ($16,081.46).

On Friday, April 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 28,924 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £30,659.44 ($38,507.21).

KBT opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.27 million, a PE ratio of -2,070.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.15. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95.05 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.88 ($1.62).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

