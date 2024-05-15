On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

On the Beach Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of On the Beach Group stock traded down GBX 9.39 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 134.02 ($1.68). 2,521,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 81.24 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.60 ($2.28). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.75. The firm has a market cap of £223.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96), for a total value of £59,799.48 ($75,106.10). Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

