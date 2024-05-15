Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Oncology Institute Stock Down 24.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TOI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,367. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oncology Institute
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.