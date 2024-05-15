OneSpan (OSPN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2024 – OneSpan was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2024 – OneSpan had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $12.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – OneSpan had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – OneSpan was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2024 – OneSpan was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2024 – OneSpan was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – OneSpan was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OSPN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 272,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a PE ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.82.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 100.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

