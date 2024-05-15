Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 219.10% and a negative return on equity of 657.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Ontrak updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Ontrak Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 708,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.50. Ontrak has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.
Ontrak Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ontrak
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.