Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 219.10% and a negative return on equity of 657.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Ontrak updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ontrak Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 708,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.50. Ontrak has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

