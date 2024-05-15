Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Open Text alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Open Text

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Open Text by 146.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 132,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 78,617 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 868,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,333,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 568,527 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 105.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.