Oppenheimer Trims Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Target Price to $16.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAND

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $480.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.