Oppenheimer Trims Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Target Price to $16.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
