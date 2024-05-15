OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 363,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,079. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.