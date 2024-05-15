O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,275.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.64.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,006.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,086.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,025.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,597. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

