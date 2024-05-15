Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Organigram had a negative net margin of 173.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 996,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,006. The company has a market cap of $203.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. Organigram has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

