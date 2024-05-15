Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Orion Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE ORN opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orion Group news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,861.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,040.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,990 shares of company stock valued at $217,335. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,525 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 96,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 125,778 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also

