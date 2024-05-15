Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OBTC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.68. 7,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,196. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

