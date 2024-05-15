Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $168.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OC

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 74.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $104.68 and a 1 year high of $179.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.