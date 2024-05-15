Oxen One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,866.66 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $7,866.66 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,908.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.16 or 0.00689003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00124758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00040978 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00066686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00206266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00095561 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,909,921 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.