Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,349,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,061 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.27.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 328,744 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 221,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

