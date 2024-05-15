Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.