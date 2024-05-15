Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys 138 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.82. The stock had a trading volume of 787,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,936. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.83 and a 200 day moving average of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

