Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys Shares of 2,181 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 3,689,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,991,636. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.