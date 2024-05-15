Pacific Sun Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.63. 26,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

