Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $521,000 Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 3,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,510. The stock has a market cap of $898.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

