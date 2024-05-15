Pacific Sun Financial Corp Lowers Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.89. 116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.65. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

