Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 1,920 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 398.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 43,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 418.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 393.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 262.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,049. The company has a market capitalization of $357.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

