Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,297,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,198,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,466,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,331,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,893,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 13,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,680. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

