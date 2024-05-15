PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PACS traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 486,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,437. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

In other PACS Group news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

