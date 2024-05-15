PageGroup plc Declares Dividend of $0.24 (OTC:MPGPY)

PageGroup plc (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2436 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
PageGroup Stock Performance
OTC MPGPY remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00.
PageGroup Company Profile
