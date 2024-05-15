PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.24

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.24 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PageGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

LON PAGE opened at GBX 475.20 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,971.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. PageGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 360.60 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 502.50 ($6.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 454.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20.

Insider Transactions at PageGroup

In other news, insider Nick Kirk sold 36,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.63), for a total transaction of £161,365.12 ($202,669.08). Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

