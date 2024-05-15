Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 351,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

