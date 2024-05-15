Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.74.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.95. 813,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $186.75 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

