Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $380.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.31.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $186.75 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

