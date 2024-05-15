Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 192,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,792. The firm has a market cap of C$10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$16.50 and a 12 month high of C$28.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$34.50 to C$35.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer bought 17,601 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$234,621.33. In other Pan American Silver news, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.02 per share, with a total value of C$51,060.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer acquired 17,601 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

