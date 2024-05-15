Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:PH traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $554.04. 234,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $310,208,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,449,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.53.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

