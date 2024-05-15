Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,403,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 1,179,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 561.6 days.

Parkland Price Performance

PKIUF opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Parkland has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

