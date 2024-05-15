Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Report on PASG

Passage Bio Trading Down 10.5 %

Passage Bio stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 482,595 shares in the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.