PayPal USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.99 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $377.49 million and $9.99 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 378,083,200 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 378,083,200. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99859666 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $11,961,263.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

