Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSFE. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.01.

Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE:PSFE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 98,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter worth $119,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paysafe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

