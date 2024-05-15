PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.95

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.95 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73). PCI-PAL shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.74), with a volume of 103,889 shares trading hands.

PCI-PAL Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £42.97 million, a P/E ratio of -983.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

Insider Activity at PCI-PAL

In other PCI-PAL news, insider William Good sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($140,668.17). In other PCI-PAL news, insider William Good sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($140,668.17). Also, insider James Barham acquired 26,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,287.40 ($19,200.45). Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

