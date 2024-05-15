PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 472.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 159,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.75. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Featured Stories

