PDS Biotechnology’s (PDSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 472.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
