Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 311,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 250.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 191,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

