Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $72.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,544 shares of company stock worth $3,556,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Pegasystems by 770.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 54,614 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Natixis increased its position in Pegasystems by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 97,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,744 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

