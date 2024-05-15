Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on June 4th

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE PAG opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $180.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.38.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

