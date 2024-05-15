Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on June 4th

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PAG opened at $161.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $180.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.