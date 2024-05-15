Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,051 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.37% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

PESI stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 25,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,868. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.