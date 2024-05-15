Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.91

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.91 and last traded at 1.71, with a volume of 2522135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 1.90.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $895.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.