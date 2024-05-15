Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Announces Earnings Results

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 7.2 %
PBR stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 52,264,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600,854. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
