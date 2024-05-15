Pharming Group to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pharming Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Shares of PHAR opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

