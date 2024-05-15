Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 0.5 %

FENG stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

