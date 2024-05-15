PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Holdings Lowered by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,443 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 23.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schiavi & Co LLC owned about 41.46% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $55,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,842,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,354,000.

NYSEARCA MFUS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

