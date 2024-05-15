Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 417,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 66,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.
About Pine Cliff Energy
