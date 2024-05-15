Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 417,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 66,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

