Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,517 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.0 %

FI stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $155.25. 359,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.39.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.