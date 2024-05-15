Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 730 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.52. 102,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,418. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RY

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.